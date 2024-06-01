TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,162 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

NYSE PLD opened at $110.49 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

