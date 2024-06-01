TD Cowen Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $153.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $163.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on A. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

