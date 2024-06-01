Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.55.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.00. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$47.47 and a 12-month high of C$74.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

