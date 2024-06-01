Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.
TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.55.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
