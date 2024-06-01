Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Trading 11.3% Higher

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 1,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Trading Up 11.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, Wi-Fi, content, cloud, data centre, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and smart services.

