Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Capri Holdings Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $34.56 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $8,401,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capri by 143.9% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,484 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

