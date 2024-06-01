Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $140.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,598 shares of company stock worth $4,626,535 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

