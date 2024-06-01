Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $150.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $135.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,598 shares of company stock worth $4,626,535. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.