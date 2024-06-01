Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,156 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after buying an additional 1,431,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,719 shares of company stock worth $1,867,166. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

