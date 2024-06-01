TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 21,205 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 37,201.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 81,560 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.19 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

