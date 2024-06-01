TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 207,866.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Alcoa by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $44.28 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

