TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 59,550.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roku alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,270 shares of company stock worth $1,098,201. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.