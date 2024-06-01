TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,049 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 80,490.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 236,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

