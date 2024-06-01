TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 25th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 389.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million.

TFSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,017.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TFS Financial news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares in the company, valued at $634,017.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $305,643. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

