The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $47.93 on Friday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,012. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

