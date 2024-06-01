The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $45.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.