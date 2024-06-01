The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

ZBH opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

