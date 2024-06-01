The Walt Disney Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.96 on Friday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.