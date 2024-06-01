Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Roth Mkm

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

NYSE:THR opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

