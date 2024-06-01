Thomas T. Vo Purchases 48,394 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 48,394 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $33,875.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,053,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,637,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NUTX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter.
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
