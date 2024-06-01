Thomas T. Vo Purchases 48,394 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 48,394 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $33,875.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,053,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,637,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 630,168 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 550,026 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutex Health by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

