Tigress Financial Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $245.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.59.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,270 shares of company stock worth $46,511,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 220,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,663,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $976,464,000 after buying an additional 468,948 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

