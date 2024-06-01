TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $420.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.90.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $154,983,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $417.73 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a one year low of $199.31 and a one year high of $452.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.28 and its 200 day moving average is $382.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

