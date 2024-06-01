Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. Toro has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

