Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

