TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,458 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.24% of TransUnion worth $32,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

