Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 771 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

SWKS stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

