Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $61,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,659,000 after purchasing an additional 629,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

