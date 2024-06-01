Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

