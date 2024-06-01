Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,841 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.60.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average is $218.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.