Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 24,077 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

