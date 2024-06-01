Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $227,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 60,816 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 884,702 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

