Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,989 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,130 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 59,163 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 68.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $175,451,000 after purchasing an additional 599,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

