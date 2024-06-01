Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

