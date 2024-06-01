Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

