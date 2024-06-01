Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Waters by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after buying an additional 290,511 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waters by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 199,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

WAT stock opened at $308.90 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

