Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.08 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $116.50 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

