Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.38 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

