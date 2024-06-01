Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.74 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,533. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

