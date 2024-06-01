Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.7 %

HPE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.