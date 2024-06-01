Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $257.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

