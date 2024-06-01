Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

CFG stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.