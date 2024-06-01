Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

