Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

