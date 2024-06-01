Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.