Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 690 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. STF Management LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $104.28 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.