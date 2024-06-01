Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 960 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 306,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TROW stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.