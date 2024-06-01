Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $698,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $397.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.58 and its 200 day moving average is $415.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

