Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,355 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 831.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $51.04 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.