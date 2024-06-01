Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trimble by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 2,399.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trimble by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 263,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

