Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRINL stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

