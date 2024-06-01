TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 5,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

TuanChe Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

